Athletics – Bronze medal for Irish men at European Race Walking Cup in Czech Republic

The Irish men’s race walking team created history at the European Race Walking Cup Podebrady, Czech Republic, by winning team bronze medals over 20km.

Ireland finished third behind gold medal winners Spain and silver medallists Germany, in a race won by German Christopher Limk in 1:19:28.

Leevale’s Alex Wright led the team home in 6th in 1:21:48 with Robert Heffernan from Togher 13th in 1:22:40 and Cian McManamon of Westport 26th in 1:24:03.

In the men’s 50km event, Finn Valley’s Brendan Boyce finished an excellent, yet agonising, fourth in 3:49:49. The race was won by Ukraine’s Ivan Banzeruk in 3:38:15. Boyce had been in the bronze medal position in the final 10km but was unfortunately passed by Italy’s Michele Antonelli who won bronze with 3:49:07.

In the junior women’s 10km event Orla O’Connor from Waterford was 21st in 51:39 and Celbridge’s Niamh O’Connor finished 27th in 53:29. These results saw the team finish 9th.

Ireland Team Manager Patsy McGonagle said: “Irish walkers acquitted themselves admirably here in Podebrady, Czech Republic, with an historic return from the 20k men digging out a gutsy spirited response. Add a fourth for Brendan Boyce in a medal position and I’m proud of this dedicated bunch. I’m looking forward to the World Championships in London with enthusiasm.”

In other Irish athletics results over the weekend, Swinford’s Michaela Walsh set new national junior records: in the hammer with 61.84m, and shot put with 15.46m, in Halle, Germany.