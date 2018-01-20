Athletics – Christian Coleman sets new WR of 6.37 secs for 60m sprint

American World silver medallist Christian Coleman ran a time of 6.37 seconds over 60m on Friday at the Clemson Invitational in South Carolina, USA, and in the process set a new world record (subject to ratification by the IAAF).

If ratified, his performance would take 0.02 off the world record set in 1998 – and then equalled in 2001 – by fellow-American Maurice Greene.

Making his first competitive appearance of the year, Coleman had hinted that something special was on the cards when he won his heat in 6.47 seconds.

One hour and 40 minutes later, the Atlanta Georgia native – who finished one place ahead of Jamaican Usain Bolt in the 100m at the IAAF World Championships in London last August – was back on track for the final, which he went on to win in 6.37 seconds.

The 21-year-old set his previous best of 6.45 seconds when winning the NCAA indoor 60m title last year. Outdoors, he clocked a 100m PB of 9.82 seconds before earning silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m at the London World Championships last summer.