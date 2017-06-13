Athletics – Marcus Lawler runs 3rd fastest 100m ever by an Irishman at meet in Germany

Marcus Lawler (SLOT) ran 10.30 seconds in a 100m race in Regensburg, Germany, on Sunday, and in the process clocked the third fastest 100m time ever by an Irish runner.

In running the outstanding time Lawler also set a new Irish U23 record.

He later ran in the 200m event where he clocked an impressive 20.79 seconds.

UCD’s Mark English was outside the World Championships standard for London next August (1:45.90) when he came through the field in 1:46.02 to finish fourth in an 800m race in Hengelo.

Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr was third the 400m hurdles in Geneva in a time of 49.39 seconds, which was also unfortunately outside the world standard of 49.35 seconds. Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) got his second win in a week with a new season’s best of 45.75 seconds also in Switzerland.

Síofra Cléirigh Buttner (DSD) missed out on a place in the final of the 800m for Villanova at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, when finishing fifth in her semi-final in a time of 2:07.14. Finn Valley athlete Dempsey McGuigan was tenth in the hammer for Ole Mississippi with a best effort of 69.14m.