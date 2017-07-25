Athletics – Review of Irish Life Health National Championships

Bandon’s Phil Healy and Saragh Buggy of St Abban’s were among the highlights of the first day of competition at the Irish Life Health National Championships in Morton Stadium, while Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr raced to a seventh consecutive 400m hurdles title on day 2 in Santry.

Healy, the Bandon bullet, won the 200m gold in 23.56 seconds ahead of Clíodhna Manning from Kilkenny City Harriers in 23.70 seconds and Ferrybank’s Niamh Whelan taking the bronze medal in 23.92 secs. Éanna Madden of Carrick-on-Shannon won the men’s 200m in 21.07 seconds.

Saragh Buggy produced a championship best performance to win the women’s triple jump with 13.01m, while also winning the long jump with a leap of 5.87m.

Tralee Harriers’ Claire Fitzgerald took gold in both the shot put (14.96m) and discus (51.17m).

Donore Harriers’ Ryan McCullough won the men’s hammer competition with 65.84m ahead of Pádraig White from Dunboyne A.C. with 64.62m, and Adam King (Iveragh A.C.) with 63.88m.

Brothers Conor and Kevin Dooney won the 5,000m and 10,000m respectively in times of 14:25.60 and 29:30.16.

Irish Life Health National Seniors, Morton Stadium

Women’s Results

100m: Amy Foster (City of Lisburn) 11.43 seconds.

200m: Phil Healy (Bandon) 23.56 seconds.

400m: Clíodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers AC) 53.25 seconds.

400m Hurdles: Nessa Millet (St Abban’s AC) 1:01.34.

800m: Ciara Mageean (UCD AC) 2:04.06.

1,500m: Emma Mitchell (Queen’s) 4:31.55.

3,000m S/C: Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle & District AC) 10:01.40.

5,000m: Emma Mitchell (Queen’s) 16:27.08.

100m Hurdles: Sarah Lavin (UCD AC) 13.62 seconds.

4x400m: DCH 4:02.48.

4x100m: Mullingar Harriers 49.36 seconds.

Pole Vault: Elizabeth Ariel Lieghio (Clonliffe Harriers AC) 4.10m.

Long Jump: Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s AC) 5.87m.

Triple Jump: Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s) 13.01m.

High Jump: Philippa Rogers (Slí Cualann AC) 1.73m.

Hammer: Cara Kennedy (Ferrybank AC) 53.17 seconds.

Shot Put: Claire Fitzgerald (Tralee Harriers) 14.96m.

Discus: Claire Fitzgerald (Tralee Harriers) 51.17m.

Javelin: Grace Casey (Éire Óg Corra Choill) 43.42m.

Men’s Results

100m: Jeremy Phillips (Clonliffe Harriers) 10.39 seconds.

200m: Éanna Madden (Carrick-on-Shannon) 21.07 seconds.

110m Hurdles: Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick-on-Shannon) 13.94 seconds.

400m: Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) 45.74 seconds.

400m Hurdles: Thomas Barr (Ferrybank) 49.79 seconds.

800m: Mark English (UCD AC) 1:50.89.

1,500m: Seán Tobin (Clonmel) 3:53.90.

5,000m: Conor Dooney (Raheny Shamrock AC) 14:25.60.

10,000m Walk: Joseph Mooney (Adamstown AC) 53:12.69.

10,000m: Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock) 29:30.16.

4x400m: Crusaders 3:17.28.

4x100m: Nenagh Olympic 42.94 seconds.

Shot Put: John Kelly (Finn Valley AC) 16.46m.

Pole Vault: Thomas Houlihan (West Waterford) 4.55m.

Long Jump: Adam McMullen (Crusaders) 7.74m.

Triple Jump: Denis Finnegan (An Ríocht) 15.39m.

High Jump: Ryan Carthy Walsh (Adamstown) 2.11m.

Discus: Colin Quirke (Crusaders) 55.12m.

Hammer: Ryan McCullough (Donore Harriers) 65.84m.

Javelin: Stephen Rice (Clonliffe Harriers) 62.94m.