Athletics World Cup – new 2-day event in London on 14th & 15th July 2018

A brand new athletics competition has been announced with eight of the world’s top athletics nations set to compete in the Athletics World Cup London 2018 this summer.

Following on from the success of London 2017 which saw the British capital become the first city to stage both the World Para Athletics and IAAF World Athletics Championships in the same year, London will host the inaugural Athletics World Cup on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th July.

The competition format will feature all field and track events up to and including the 1,500m and will see the world’s eight leading athletics nations over those disciplines: USA, Britain, Poland, China, Germany, France, Jamaica and South Africa.

Each nation will be competing for a $2million prize pot over two evening sessions of athletics under the lights.

With just one man and one women from each nation selected in each event in an all-straight final format, the ground-breaking two-day event will take place under floodlights at the London Stadium.

To mark 100 years since women were given the right to vote, the first edition of the event will see all Nations select a female athlete as team captain.

Speaking at the official announcement of the new competition, IAAF President, Sebastian Coe said:

“This is one of the exciting innovative events we are seeing in our sport and our thanks go to British Athletics and the Mayor of London for creating it and hosting it. We have 8 lanes, 8 top nations, 8 teams and a host of world class athletes lining up in each event to win the trophy and prize pot. This will be a fast-paced and exhilarating experience for athletes and fans.”

Fans can register their interest in attending the event at www.athleticsworldcup.org.