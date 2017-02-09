Aussie Olympic Gold medallist Sally Pearson a star attraction at AIT Grand Prix

Sally Pearson, one of Australia’s greatest Olympians and one of the fastest 100m hurdlers in history, will compete at the 14th best indoor meet in the World, the AIT International Grand Prix, next week. At the 2012 London Olympic Games she became just the 10th female Australian track athlete to win a gold medal, smashing the Olympic record in the process.

A year earlier at the world championships in Daegu, South Korea, the Gold Coast hurdler confirmed her greatness by clocking the incredible time of 12.28sec – just .07sec outside the world record – to claim victory. She was subsequently named the IAAF Female Athlete of the Year.

At the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne Pearson spectacularly fell during the 100m hurdles final. Despite being battered and bruised, she bravely turned up the following day and guided Australia to a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay.

The Australian 100m hurdles record which Pam Ryan had owned since 1972 was finally Sally’s at the 2007 national championships in Brisbane when she stopped the clock at 12.92sec – just .01sec under the old mark.

In 2013 she was hampered by two hamstring injuries occurring in late February and early May. Despite struggling her way through the European season trying to race herself into shape, she showed that she was ready to fight to defend her World title at the Diamond League in London when she won her event with a season best. Pearson arrived in Moscow in the best shape of the season and showed great form going through the rounds winning her heat and semi final. Sally had a great start in the final but her lack of training over the hurdles showed over the last few hurdles as her main competitor and favourite for the event Brianna Rollins came over the top of her in the last stages to take the win. Sally won a gutsy silver medal as she fought to get back from her struggles at the start of the year.

Pearson has been a fierce competitor for many years on the International scene, and an athlete who is highly respected for her success on the track. Sally Pearson will be one of the star attractions at the AIT International Grand Prix taking place on Wednesday 15th February.

Ticket details are available at www.aitsport.ie.