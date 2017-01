Irish number 1 James McGee is one match away from the main draw of the Australian Open after a straight sets 62 64 win over Vincent Millot of France today in Melbourne.

McGee will now face the young Australian Blake Mott, currently ranked 286 in the World, in the final round of qualifying on Saturday. That match will be the second match of the day on Court 7 after a 12.30pm (Melbourne time) start.

McGee previously qualified for the main draw of the US Open in 2014.