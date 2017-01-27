Home / Other Sports / Australian Open Tennis Final – Preview and betting odds for Federer v Nadal

Australian Open Tennis Final – Preview and betting odds for Federer v Nadal

By
Updated: January 27, 2017
Rafa Nadal

Roger Federer will play Rafa Nadal in the final of the Australian tennis open, we preview and have the betting odds for the match. 

Nadal set up a much-anticipated final against old rival Roger Federer with an epic, five-set semi-final win over Grigor Dimitrov. The Spaniard won 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in almost five hours to reach a first Grand Slam final since 2014 and is now 4/6 to win and if you want more stats and more betting options have a look at https://www.888sport.com/blog/tennis/australian-open/ and you will see that it could be another win for Nadal.

“I never dreamed to be back in the final of the Australian Open,” said Nadal.

“It is a very special thing for both of us to be playing again in a major final. Neither of us probably thought we would be here again.”

He will meet Federer, who needed five sets to beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in Thursday’s first semi-final, in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at 08:30 GMT.

As well as an extra day’s rest, 17-time Grand Slam winner Federer spent almost two hours less on court than Nadal during his semi-final, having beaten Wawrinka in a comparatively quick three hours and five minutes.

