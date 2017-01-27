Australian Open Tennis Final – Preview and betting odds for Federer v Nadal

Roger Federer will play Rafa Nadal in the final of the Australian tennis open, we preview and have the betting odds for the match.

Nadal set up a much-anticipated final against old rival Roger Federer with an epic, five-set semi-final win over Grigor Dimitrov. The Spaniard won 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in almost five hours to reach a first Grand Slam final since 2014.

“I never dreamed to be back in the final of the Australian Open,” said Nadal.

“It is a very special thing for both of us to be playing again in a major final. Neither of us probably thought we would be here again.”

He will meet Federer, who needed five sets to beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in Thursday’s first semi-final, in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena at 08:30 GMT.

As well as an extra day’s rest, 17-time Grand Slam winner Federer spent almost two hours less on court than Nadal during his semi-final, having beaten Wawrinka in a comparatively quick three hours and five minutes.