Ballyliffin Golf Club in Donegal to host 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will visit one of Ireland’s most iconic links courses in 2018 when Ballyliffin Golf Club plays host to the championship for the first time.

The announcement marks a new chapter in the history of the tournament as it makes its first venture to the North West of the country, continuing a legacy which has seen it contested at many of the finest courses across the island of Ireland since it was first played in 1927.

With the tournament also a part of the European Tour’s new Rolex Series initiative, the fabled County Donegal venue will also play host to some of the world’s greatest players from July 5-8, 2018.

Keith Pelley, the Chief Executive of the European Tour, speaking during the final day of this year’s tournament at Portstewart, said: “I am delighted to announce that the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will be played at Ballyliffin Golf Club next July.

“It is one of the great and historic events on the European Tour, raised to a new level in recent times by the commitment of our title sponsor Dubai Duty Free and by the support of our own Rory McIlroy and his Foundation as hosts.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted that Ballyliffin Golf Club in Inishowen, Co Donegal, has been chosen to be the venue for next year’s tournament.”

A regular championship venue, Ballyliffin Golf Club played host to the North West of Ireland Open in 2002, a dual-ranking event on the European Tour and Challenge Tour which was won by Sweden’s Adam Mednick. The European Senior Tour also visited in 2008 when Spain’s Juan Quirós pipped local hero Des Smyth to the Irish Seniors Open title by a single shot.

Ballyliffin Golf Club consists of two contrasting links courses, the Glashedy Links and the Old Course. The Glashedy Links – where the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be played – opened in 1995 and was designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock.

Traversing through a towering natural dune system and intertwined with the Old Course, the Glashedy Links features large undulating greens and strategic bunkering which is sure to challenge the European Tour’s finest.

Tickets for the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club are now on sale. To take advantage of a full range of Early Bird Ticket Prices, visit: et.golf/DDFIO18Tickets.