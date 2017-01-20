Bandon’s Phil Healy achieves European Indoor Athletics qualifying time for 60m

Phil Healy has achieved two European indoor 60m qualifying standards with her excellent performances at the Irish Life Health National Indoor League in Athlone IT.

Healy clocked 7.40 seconds in her first 60m just edging out Molly Scott (SLOT) who was second in 7.42. She followed up with an even faster 7.36 seconds to round out a successful day.

Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick on Shannon), competing as a guest, impressed in the 60m hurdles with a 7.97 second clocking.

Meanwhile at the Antrim International Cross Country in Greenmount at the weekend, Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole) finished fourth over 6km despite losing one of her spikes while lying in second position. The race was won by Kenya’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui in 18:53 to McCormack’s 19:39.

The Wicklow woman was backed up by fellow Irish internationals Maria McCambridge (DSD), Shona Heaslip (An Ríocht), and Laura Shaughnessy (DSD) who finished 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.