Basketball Round-Up & Results : KUBS shock Killester while DCU secure big win in Galway

IT WAS a big weekend for Mark Ingle’s charges in both the Men’s and the Women’s Super League as KUBS secured a big win over Pyrobel Killester Thursday evening and ran League leaders Templeogue very close (losing out 71-76 at the end of a nail-biter) on Sunday, while DCU Mercy had 28 points to spare over NUIG Mystics in their Women’s Super League clash on Saturday.

Speaking about the win over Killester, Ingle said: “It was a great win and good for the lads. They’ve been working hard all year and staying in with the better teams – we’re hanging in and getting better every week.”

Elsewhere, UCD Marian maintained their impressive form winning 64-76 against Killester on Saturday, while DCU Saints had to settle for second best against a dominant Griffith Swords Thunder. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors secured another good win on the road, overcoming Commercial.ie Éanna by 21 points, while SSE Airtricity Moycllen had 15 to spare over Belfast Star, and UCC Demons romped home to victory against Radisson Blu UL Eagles.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire remain top of the table in the Women’s Super League meanwhile after they overcame neighbours Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Sunday afternoon. Courtyard Liffey Celtics are still holding firm on to their second place position following a hard-fought win over Pyrobel Killester in Clontarf on Sunday evening, while Portlaoise Panthers added another win to their tally, overcoming Meteors on Saturday evening.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Pyrobel Killester 74-76 KUBS

Commercial.ie Éanna 68-89 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

DCU Saints 69-85 Griffith Swords Thunder

Belfast Star 60-75 SSE Airtricity Moycullen

Pyrobel Killester 64-76 UCD Marian

UCC Demons 93-71 Radisson Blu UL Eagles

KUBS 71-76 Templeogue

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 38-66 DCU Mercy

Pyrobel Killester 56-63 Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Portlaoise Panthers 62-46 Meteors

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 85-68 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal 88-82 Kestrels

Maree 109-98 BFG Neptune

Titans 80-65 ITC Basketball

EJ Sligo All-Stars 71-65 Team Kilkenny

Dublin Lions 66-70 Fr Mathews

Ulster University Elks 84-73 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster Rockets 37-56 Marble City Hawks

Oblate Dynamos 67-56 Fr Mathews

Ulster University Elks 48-63 ITC Basketball