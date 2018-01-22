Basketball weekend review – NUIG Mystics finally claim first league win

NUIG Mystics are celebrating this weekend as they finally secured their first Women’s Super League win of the season, with a 68-65 point win over Singleton SuperValu Brunell in Galway on Saturday evening.

Despite being without the services of key player, Aine McDonagh, a superb performance from 2017 Ireland Under 18 international Dayna Finn and the talented Deirdre O’Shea saw Mystics hold firm to close out the win.

“I’m so happy,” said head coach, Mike Murray, afterwards. “We have been preparing well, and we did a lot of work getting ready this week, and it finally paid off. Dayna Finn was brilliant, she had a double-double with 17 points and more than 10 rebounds, and Deirdre O’Shea was just fantastic too. Everyone just played so well, they all did their job and we finally got the win.

“The second half of the season is hugely important, and after losing by so much in the Cup against DCU we knew we needed to regroup and we worked all week on it and we got the win, that’s the main thing – it means a lot.”

Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester bounced back strong to win out against top of the table DCU Mercy on Saturday evening. The game was neck-in-neck throughout and with 9 seconds to go, Killester drew level at 65 points apiece and a lay-up from Hannah Thornton saw them win by two in the end.

“We’re delighted,” said head coach, Karl Kilbride. “We’ve had a rough couple of weeks, we trained really hard over Christmas and we got two poor results in the Cup and League against Glanmire so we’re delighted we were able to come out and give that performance. I’m really proud of the girls for how hard they worked and how well they played.”

Portlaoise Panthers meanwhile secured a big win on the road against Maxol WIT Wildcats on Saturday evening, with Stephanie Poland pitching in with a 33-point performance, while Ambassador UCC Glanmire had too much for IT Carlow Basketball on Sunday, winning out 85-58 in the end.

In the Men’s Super League meanwhile, UCC Demons and Black Amber Templeogue played out an overtime thriller for the second time this season, with Templeogue managing to win out 105-103 in the end.

A superb display from Demons’ Kyle Hosford, Lehmon Colbert and player/coach Colin O’Reilly drew the game level at full time at 92-92, but strong shooting from Luke Thompson down the stretch saw Templeogue home to victory.

Elsewhere, Maree almost caused a major upset for league leaders UCD Marian in Galway on Saturday evening, as they ran the table toppers extremely close. A 25-point game from Conor Meany and a strong finish from Neil Baynes kept the leaders in their place though as they ran out 83-79 point winners in the end.

Pyrobel Killester made it a double-header of wins at home for the club on Saturday evening as they won out 89-58 against Belfast Star.

“It was a good win, we performed quite well for long periods,” said coach, Brian O’Malley. “Defensively I think in the first half we did a good job to limiting them to tougher shots and we were able to get out and run. The scoreline is a bit flattering, as there are definitely areas we need to work on for the next game.”

There was big scoring between DCU Saints and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday evening, and though Dee Proby bagged 43 points for DCU, Tralee’s Trae Pemberton pitched in with 41 points and good scoring from Darragh O’Hanlon at the other end to give them enough to run out 110-74 point winners over the Saints.

Griffith College Swords Thunder also won out over KUBS, while Moycullen won out 74-62 against Éanna in Dublin.

Basketball Ireland Results: January 20th-21st

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester 89-58 Belfast Star

DCU Saints 74-110 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Éanna 62-74 Moycullen

Maree 79-83 UCD Marian

KUBS BC 66-86 Griffith College Swords Thunder

UCC Demons 103-105 Black Amber Templeogue (after overtime)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 68-65 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Pyrobel Killester 67-65 DCU Mercy

Maxol WIT Wildcats 71-74 Portlaoise Panthers

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 85-58 IT Carlow Basketball

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Paris Texas Kilkenny 86-76 EJ Sligo All-Stars

LIT Celtics 93-82 Dublin Lions

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 90-66 Ulster University Elks

Neptune 101-74 IT Carlow Basketball

Fr Mathews 80-91 Ballincollig

GameFootage.net Titans 69-113 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Marble City Hawks 63-44 Fr Mathews

Fabplus North West 47-50 Meteors

Ulster University Elks 59-62 UL Huskies