BBC and World Snooker Extend Broadcast Agreement to 2024

The BBC will continue to broadcast all three of snooker’s Triple Crown tournaments until the end of the 2023-24 season, in a five-year extension to the current agreement.

The BBC is committed to providing comprehensive live TV coverage and online streaming of the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters, snooker’s three most prestigious tournaments.

The UK Championship takes place each December, the Masters in London in January and the World Championship in Sheffield in April and May.

World Snooker Chairman Barry Hearn said: “So many great moments in the history of our sport are synonymous with the coverage they have received on the BBC. The Triple Crown tournaments have a history which can’t be replicated and bring something extra special to snooker fans and those watching on the BBC alike.”

Snooker, which has been televised by the BBC since 1969, will continue to have its Triple Crown events televised free-to-air until at least 2024 as a result of this announcement.