Belfast Native Michael Conlan Defeats Alfredo Chanez

In a profound victory for the young Irish boxer’s career, Michael Conlan won last Friday’s Chicago boxing match against Mexican veteran Alfredo Chanez with a third-round knockout.

The victory has bumped up Conlan’s professional boxing record to an undefeated record of 2-0, and in addition to a successful albeit short professional fighting career, the boxer has quite an impressive amateur record under his belt.

One of Conlan’s earliest victories included winning an Olympic bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games as well as a gold medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Doha three years later. While media has successfully covered the achievements of Irish MMA fighting champion Connor McGregor, Conlan is rising start in the boxing ring.

The Belfast native is currently signed with Nevada based boxing promotion company Top Rank. Vegas is not only home to the some of the finest casinos and entertainment in the world, but has also cultivated the skills of some incredible fighters. Conlan’s career is in great hands, and in a statement to the Irish Times on his future, the fighter’s coach Macklin said:

“I’d like him to get a step up now… I’m not saying he should be fighting a killer next or anything like that in the top 10, but someone who is coming with ambition someone with a winning record even if they aren’t a world beater, someone who wants to win. That’s when we’ll see the best of Michael Conlan when someone is trying to beat him, not someone who’s hell bent on surviving.”

This second match of the young fighter’s professional career came after a stunning victory against Tim Ibarra in March 2016, and Conlan is now prepping for his next fight in Brisbane, Australia. Coming up is another fight in the US this September, and Top Rank aims to continue to promote Conlan’s international fighting career in the coming months.

Despite the positive results of his debut into the professional boxing world, Conlan was unhappy with his own performance both last week and last year, telling the Irish Mirror that he would give himself a fail for both professional fights if he’d have evaluated himself.

“I’m not happy with my performance… but it is what it is, next stop Brisbane… It was an ‘F’ last time, it was an ‘E’ this time.”

While self-critical, the Belfast grown boxer will continue to pursue international success in the worldwide boxing arena, and with the help one of the best boxing promoters in the business his future career seems bright.