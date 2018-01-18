Belfast set to go green as three all Irish fights

Carl Frampton’s fight with four-time world champion Nonito Donnaire on the 21st of April in the SSE Arena has gotten an even bigger Irish audience gravitated to it as news emerges of three fights involving fighters from the Emerald Isle also taking place on the night.

The fights were confirmed at a press conference by MTK Global in Belfast with three fighters from Northern Ireland going head to head with three Dubliners.

First up Dublin’s Irish middleweight champion Luke Keeler takes on WBO European champion Conrad Cummings in a well-anticipated middleweight affair.

Both fighters were in confident mood as they spoke at the press event.

“It’s great that we’ll finally get it on. “This is a tasty fight and I think it’s one the public will really get their teeth into. Luke’s a brilliant boxer and a fellow Irishman – he’s always in good fights and so am I, so it will be entertaining however long it lasts. I’m really up for it”, said Cummings.

In equal measure Keeler is up for the challenge, “It’s a cracking fight. A lot of people have been talking about it and there should be great interest. I’m feeling great and training has been going really well, so I can’t wait to get in there.”

Elsewhere Johno Carroll defends his IBF European Title against former Irish champion Marco McCullough in a 12 round super featherweight bout.

European champion Carroll acknowledges that this is a chance to shine on a level he’s never been before, “I’m buzzing for the fight.” “I had a great win in Belfast last time out and this is another brilliant opportunity. Marco is a lovely lad, but I’m out to get another big win and take another step up the ladder on a massive bill.”

McCullough on the other hand is hoping this will serve as a precursor to bigger fights and titles down the line.

“It’ll be a good domestic fight, I’m excited about it. “A win would put me straight back into the mix for titles. Jono has really improved over the last year or so and both of us have a bit of power, so it’ll be a cracking fight. It’s nearly like a Belfast v Dublin undercard, so I’d say it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

Lastly Tyrone McKenna and Phillip Sutcliffe Jr clash at Light Welterweight in a bout that has been in the pipeline for the last few years and has finally came to fruition.

“It’s a fight that every fan in Ireland wants to see.”

“It’s one I’ve wanted for a long time and I fully believe I’m going to win. Phil Sutcliffe is saying I’m avoiding him, but now it’s finally happening and I’m delighted. It’s the two-top light-welters in the country and it’s very exciting, “said McKenna.

In a heated exchange Sutcliffe replied in saying he will do his business in the ring on the night.

“Tyrone’s got what he’s been shouting about, so we’ll see if he keeps his mouth going.” “If he wants to talk then let him talk. I do my talking in the ring. I’m friends with everyone, especially lads on my team, but this is business and I’ll go in there and get the job done.”

The rest of the night will be announced in due course and the entire card will be screened live on BT Sport.