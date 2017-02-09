Ben Reynolds and Paul Pollock achieve Championship qualifying times

North Down’s Ben Reynolds achieved a European Indoor Championships standard time in the 60m hurdles, alongside two Irish youth 3,000m records, at the Irish Life Health AAI Games in Abbotstown.

Reynolds clocked 7.77 seconds in his second race on Sunday to dip under the required 7.80 seconds for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade on March 3-5.

Meanwhile, in Japan Paul Pollock of Annadale Striders ran a marathon personal best of 2:15:30 and in he process qualified for the World Athletics Championships in London in August.