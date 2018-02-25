Ben Reynolds invited to World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham by IAAF

North Down athlete Ben Reynolds has been invited to the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham by the IAAF. He will compete in the 60m hurdles and is the only male athlete among a now five-strong Irish team.

Athletics Ireland had previously selected Ciara Neville from Emerald AC and City of Lisburn’s Amy Foster to compete in the 60m. Bandon AC athlete Phil Healy was named for the 400m while Ciara Mageean, bronze medallist at the European Athletics Championships in Amsterdam in 2016, will represent Ireland in the 1,500m.

The World Indoor Championships take place in Birmingham from 1-4 March.