Bernard O’Neill talks to SportsNewsIRELAND about his PRO role at the IABA

As a freelance sports journalist, one often takes for granted the various Press Releases received from Sporting organisations throughout the world, and indeed we often analyse them to see if they are just promoting a particular product, brand or personality, be they amateur or professional.

Others just boast of their own achievements, some of which do not match the actual facts so as the 2016 amateur boxing year draws to a close, it is an opportune moment to praise someone who works as hard as any, and harder than most to satisfy the needs of a sport – boxing – which has seen good times and bad in 2016 whether in Ireland, in Great Britain, the United States or elsewhere in the World. Despite 16 medals

In International competition, it is Rio 2016 that springs to mind when most sports fans remember the year about to draw to a close.

Too often, tributes appear only if someone is deceased when they cannot even read any such tribute but this award for the P.R.O of the year in the Irish & International boxing world goes to a man who is very much ‘alive and kicking’ and whose news and results service as a “one man band ” is often picked up not only by sports websites like ours but also by the world’s largest news agencies as well as the National media.

I refer of course to Limerick and IABA P.R.O, Bernard O’Neill (no relation I hasten to add!). He’s contributed to all of the above media over the past 9 years as IABA PRO and indeed also to Limerick FC’s football stories, good and bad days alike, all four seasons plus limited rugby and GAA coverage. Indeed for several years before that Bernard has supplied copy to boxing publications around the world including WBAN in the United States. Being a PRO for an ‘amateur’ organisation is no easy life as one rarely if ever gets to a tournament outside one’s home country.

Since our good friends at the IABA have never sent him on an International assignment , not even to London 2012 he has to wait patiently for IABA Team Managers or Coaches to phone in results and quotes or alternatively ‘hassle them’ for information as deadlines approach to ensure that IABA clubs and fans of the sport have the very latest news on the IABA website and Social Media long before even the National Media and TV/Radio channels broadcast their early news.

Bernard’s work is not dissimilar to that of other National Federations and their P.R teams. Not all Team Managers remember to make that daily call, some even have their mobiles switched off to relax when the boxing comes to an end forgetting that there are thousands of fans, relatives and officials anxiously awaiting news back home.

There is though one vast difference . Whenever there is a boxing tournament be it at home or anywhere in the World, he is “on the ball”, and ready for action, 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week from his Annacotty ‘home-office’ in Limerick. Most other NF PRO’s work strictly Monday/Friday with rare coverage outside 0900/1700 except during Olympics or Major Confederation championships.

Time differences between the various continents are such that in the early hours he may be in touch with China, cover a tournament in Italy during the day and be at the National Stadium for an Irish Youth or Junior championships until late night. Then he has to prepare results and copy for the next day’s media.

When I wondered did Bernard first started writing about sport, initially association football? With a large smile on his face he tells us:

“I first became involved in writing about football with the Evening Echo in 1999. The Cork Evening Echo was selling into Limerick at the time. I covered local football for the Echo for John McHale, who later became Sports Editor. I played with a few local clubs in Limerick, but for some reason Real Madrid never approached me with an offer of Euros 300,000 a week to team up with the Galacticos at the Bernabeu. Strange that! I hear that Barcelona have a promising player named Messi these days!

How did you become involved with the IABA ?

“I began updating the media, posting information for the website, social media and more a ‘life support system’ for a ‘break boxing story’, as someone once said to me!

Around that time Andy Lee started winning Irish titles for the St. Francis club and I started writing about Andy and boxing for the Echo. Basically it was Andy Lee, Ken Moore and Finbar O’Brien, Andy’s coaches at the time, that got me involved in boxing ….I’ll never forgive them, that’s a joke!

I now do a boxing page for the Cork Evening Echo on Cork boxing. John McHale, a good friend of Cork and Irish boxing also provides space for same. The page would not be possible without Mick O’Brien, PRO with the County Board. Mick has forgotten more than what most people know about boxing.

The page is quite popular in Cork and is a platform for boxing in Ireland’s third largest city. John Wiseman has also been another great help and indeed all my friends on Leeside, but Mick O’Brien deserves most of the credit. Mick almost converted me into being a Corkman!

I did live once in West Cork. An elderly local asked me where I was from, I told him Limerick. He hesitated for a moment then said “shure,once you have your health, that’s the main thing”. You can’t beat Ireland for dry humour. Basically Mick O’Brien fully understands how crucial the oxygen of publicity is for boxing. Unfortunately, a lot of people involved in the sport don’t appear to have any comprehension of this, particularly in relation to the national media.

Easy work then Bernard? “During big tournaments it can easily stretch into a 12-hours day,7 days a week. Then there is the preparation for the next day’s bouts, obtaining pictures and all that goes with the job. Overall the National media are fair.

I’m going to say that we do not get enough space, except on the boxing sites, but then again I’ll always say that, as do PRO’s of other sports. (That said he graciously acknowledges that sites like SportsNews IRELAND now provide a truly comprehensive coverage of Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport)

Over the last nine years I have had between seven and nine thousand pieces published and have posted circa 10,000 pieces on the various IABA websites inc social media. Lots more are picked up by EUBC and AIBA.

Various Irish Team Managers and Coaches including Zuar Antia ,John Conlan,Eddie Bolger and of course Billy Walsh and Team Managers Anna Moore,Peter O’Donnell, AL Morris,Stephen Connolly, Liam Brereton and many more have been an enormous help as I cannot afford to travel to these International tournaments which I cover for a number of National media, reaching a sizeable audience of hundreds of thousands of people.

At the end of the day it’s all about our incredible boxers. Us keyboard tappers are sitting ‘outside the ring’ while our young boxers are performing magnificently inside it in a notoriously competitive and unforgiving sport. Us keyboard tappers are ‘just the singers not the song’. The boxers are the real heroes.

In relation to TV and Radio, there are a number of people on the boxing beat 24/7 in Ireland. We all know who they are. They are doing a magnificent job keeping the show on the road on a daily basis but when it comes to work on TV or radio these journalists are being side-lined and the journalists being interviewed really have no background in the sport. It is a bit surreal to hear the views of people who are writing about the sport every day being expressed by proxy”

Your favourite players in the modern era? “I’ll stick with George Best as my favourite footballer, call me old fashioned. I’ve yet to see anyone as naturally talented as Best. John Giles as well - Giles and the great Leeds United side were playing ‘ total football’ years before the Dutch laid claim to the concept. The great Leeds United team packed decent ‘right hooks’ as well, especially Norman Hunter!

Your favourite boxers, Bernard? “I would go with Sugar Ray Robinson as my favourite Pro! I n terms of consistency (eighteen major International titles speaks for itself) Katie Taylor, now a Pro herself, is the greatest female boxer of all time and arguably the most successful Irish athlete ever. She like Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes and others are destined to have very successful Pro careers. Young boxers though at 19 or 21 should remain as ‘amateurs’ and serve an apprenticeship in the sport as the Pro game is very, very different from the ‘Amateurs’ and the ‘grass is not always greener’ on the other side.

I think that the greatest performance from an Irish male boxer, AIBA AOB or Pro, in the last decade, was John Joe Nevin’s Olympic semi-final victory over Cuba’s Lazaro Alvarez the then number one in the World. That was sheer class, with a Mullingar shuffle thrown in for good measure.

We’ve had some great ‘amateurs’ in Ireland over many years and several others of considerable potential for the future both male and female so despite the disappointments of Rio 2016 we can look forward with confidence to the future”.

On the subject of Referees & Judges, Bernard is delighted at the recent AIBA changes. At the time of our interview, before the recent rule changes were announced, he said :

“I firmly believe that all five judges should be scored and not just three. There are times when the random choice of a computer – in selecting the scoring judges – is resulting in the superior boxing losing. That’s been disappointing and the cause of much anguish for boxers, coaches and National Federations of all countries alike, not just Ireland.

The fact that there are only three weight classes for women at the Olympics also has to be addressed urgently. Given the enormous success of female boxing on its debut at London 2012, it was assumed that there would be an extra two weight classes for Rio 2016, but it’s still stuck at three. Recently though there has been promises of two more for Tokyo. That would be a start towards TRUE equality.”

As we concluded the interview came news from the AIBA that two additional weights would be included at the Asian Confederation championships in 2017 (48 kg and 57kg) as well as at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. That as Bernard says is but one small step forward -no more than that.

Our thanks all the P.R.O’s ‘amateur’ and ‘professional’ who have submitted news and Press Releases since our first issue including Bernard and those from other sports too inc GAA, Soccer, Rugby, Sailing,Cricket,Golf and Gymnastics to name but a few – what would Irish sports fans do without them.

