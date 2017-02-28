Bertram Allen & Dino W win Spanish Grand Prix

Ireland’s Bertram Allen was in top form in Sunday’s four-star Spanish Grand Prix at Vejer de la Frontera where he won the top prize of over €16,000.

Riding the nine-year-old stallion Dino W, the Wexford-native produced the fastest clear round in an eight horse jump-off to take a winner’s prize.

His fellow Irishmen Alex Duffy and Greg Broderick were also well placed in the competition. Mayo’s Duffy, riding the Irish Sport Horse WCE Cruco finished in fifth place after lowering a single rail against the clock, while Tipperary’s Broderick finished sixth with Charmeur, after also finishing with four faults in the second round.