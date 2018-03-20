Bertram Allen & Edwina Tops-Alexander win Pairs Competition at the Grand Palais, Paris

Wexford’s Bertram Allen and Australian Edwina Tops-Alexander combined to win the pairs competition at the Grand Palais in Paris and in the process shared the winner’s prize of over €53,000.

The pair were leading after the first round with two clear rounds – Allen riding the nine-year-old gelding Christy Jnr, while Tops-Alexander was aboard the mare Lintea Tequila. Tops-Alexander went clear again in the second round while Allen completed the course with just one fence down which was enough to give them victory.

“It went right down to the wire”, the Irishman said. “Edwina made my job easier by doing two clear rounds. I knew I could only afford to make one mistake if we wanted to win so I am really happy. What’s more, my nine-year-old horse is still a novice at this level of competition. He is still learning, so I am really happy with him.”

Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson and French rider Kevin Staut finished as runner-up, while the all French pairing of Margaux Bost and Cedric Angot took third place.