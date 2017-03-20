Bertram Allen & Quiet Easy win 5* Audi Prize in the Netherlands

Wexford’s Bertram Allen has added another five-star win to his collection, after he stormed to a comfortable win in Saturday’s 1m55 Audi Prize at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands with the 13-year-old gelding Quiet Easy.

Allen was one of 12 riders, including fellow Irishman Denis Lynch, who made it into the jump-off. Lynch went on to record a double clear round with the 10-year-old stallion Van Helsing to eventually take sixth place overall.

Allen was always among the favourites when drawn towards the end of the jump-off with the speed-specialist Quiet Easy. They lived up to expectations and crossed the line clear in 34.73 seconds and finished almost two seconds ahead of Italian runner-up Lorenzo de Luca riding Halifax van het Kluizebos.

Allen commented afterwards:

“He is a fantastic horse, he really wins a lot. There are not many shows where he doesn’t win money.”

The Wexford native had earlier finished third in the Derby competition at the same venue riding EH Quick Nina, a mare he had borrowed from his younger brother Harry Allen.

“This was my first show with her. She was second in a class the day before and is a super, super horse” he added.