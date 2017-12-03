Bertram Allen wins Stockholm Grand Prix

Bertram Allen won Sunday’s Stockholm Grand Prix and in the process collected his seventh new car in the last three years at the Swedish venue.

The twenty-two year-old from Wexford was one of five riders who made it through to the second round jump-off, as he partnered the 11-year-old gelding Gin Chin van het Lindenhof. The horse was previously ridden by Germany’s Marcus Ehning and prior to that by Fabrice Galdini of Belgium.

The Irish rider and his partner took the lead with a clear round against the clock in 42.63 seconds, comfortably faster than local favourite Malin Baryard-Johnsson who had held the lead with H&M Indiana.

Another Swede Peder Fredricson and his European individual gold medal winner H&M All In lowered a single fence when chasing the Irish rider’s target as last to go, with Fredricson having to settle for third place on the podium.

Bertram Allen won three new cars at the Sweden International Horse Show in 2015 and again in 2016. Today’s win was the 10th new car the Enniscorthy man has won in his career so far.

Sweden was the scene of Ireland’s European Championships team gold medal winning performance last August.