Big names on Irish team for European Athletics Team Championships in Finland

Athletics Ireland has selected its strongest team available for the European Athletics Team Championships First League in the Finnish university town of Vaasa on June 23-25.

The competition sees twelve nations looking to gain one of the three promotion spots to the European Team Championships Super League in 2019.

Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr, 200m sprinter Marcus Lawler from St Laurence O’Toole AC, as well as Amy Foster from City of Lisburn AC are just some of the big names selected for the competition which begins tomorrow.

Athletics Ireland High Performance Director Paul McNamara says the competition is very important for Ireland:

“The European Team Championships is an incredibly important competition for Irish athletics and it is heartening to see so many of our big name competitors embrace the opportunity to contribute points to a team score. We have an excellent record of fielding our strongest teams at this event and this year is no exception.”

McNamara went on:

“While in recent editions we have fared very well on the track, we have the potential to make a real impact in the jumps and throws this year also. Youth is a strong characteristic of this year’s squad, with a significant number of Junior’s and U23’s earning their selection across the spectrum of events.”

The Irish team for the event is as follows:

Men

100m Éanna Madden (Carrick on Shannon AC).

200m Marcus Lawler (St Laurence O’Toole AC).

400m Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers AC).

800m Mark English (UCD AC).

1500m Paul Robinson (St Coca’s AC).

3000m John Travers (Donore Harriers AC).

5000m Mark Christie (Mullingar Harriers AC).

3k SC David Flynn (Clonliffe Harriers AC).

110mH Ben Reynolds (North Down AC).

400mH Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC).

High Jump Ryan Carthy Walsh (Adamstown AC).

Long Jump Adam McMullen (Crusaders AC).

Triple Jump Denis Finnegan (An Ríocht AC).

Pole Vault Seán Roth (DSD AC).

Shot Putt Seán Breathnach (Galway City Harriers AC).

Discus Colin Quirke (Crusaders AC).

Hammer Dempsey McGuigan (Finn Valley AC).

Javelin Stephen Rice (Clonliffe Harriers AC).

4 x 100m Relay Marcus Lawler (St Laurence O’Toole AC).

Éanna Madden (Carrick on Shannon AC).

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC).

Christian Robinson (QUB AC).

Stephen Gaffney (Rathfarnham WSAF AC).

4 x 400m Relay

Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers AC).

Mark English (UCD AC).

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC).

Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC).

Luke Lennon Ford (Clonliffe Harriers AC).

Andrew Mellon (Crusaders AC).

Women

100m Amy Foster (City Of Lisburn AC).

200m Phil Healy (Bandon AC).

400m Sinéad Denny (DSD AC).

800m Claire Mooney (Naas AC).

1500m Claire Tarplee (St Coca’s AC).

3000m Emma Mitchell (QUB AC).

5000m Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny AC).

3k SC Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle & District AC).

110mH Sarah Lavin (UCD AC).

400mH Christine McMahon (Ballymena & Antrim AC).

High Jump Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC).

Long Jump Sarah McCarthy (Mid-Sutton AC).

Triple Jump Saragh Buggy (St. Abbans AC).

Pole Vault Sarah McKeever (DSD AC).

Shot Putt Clare Fitzgerald (Tralee Harriers AC).

Discus Clare Fitzgerald (Tralee Harriers AC).

Hammer Cara Kennedy (Ferrybank AC).

Javelin Grace Casey (Éire Óg Corra Choill AC).

4 x 100m Relay

Amy Foster (City Of Lisburn AC).

Ciara Neville (Emerald AC).

Gina Akpe Moses (Blackrock/Birchfield).

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport).

Niamh Whelan (Ferrybank AC).

Sarah Lavin (UCD AC).

4x400m relay

Sinéad Denny (DSD AC).

Phil Healy (Bandon AC).

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport).

Jenna Bromell (Emerald AC).

Gráinne Moynihan (West Muskerry AC).