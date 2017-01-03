Billy Twomey wins Liverpool Grand Prix

Cork’s Billy Twomey, riding the gelding Diaghilev, put in a stunning performance to win the four-star Equestrian.com Liverpool Grand Prix title for the second year in-a-row, after a thrilling 10 horse jump-off which saw two Irish riders finish on the podium and three inside the top 10.

A packed audience at the Echo Arena saw Twomey outpace Britain’s William Whitaker and Utamaro D Ecaussines who had posted what looked an unbeatable target of clear in 38.79 seconds. Twomey and Diaghilev were in no mood to give up the crown they won 12 months ago. Some stunning turns and a gallop to the last, saw the Corkman cross the line clear 37.32 when third last to go – a time which proved untouchable for those who followed and saw Twomey collect a winners prize of over €20,000.

“I am really delighted with the win,” Twomey said. “My horse went really well over the two rounds. Michael [Duffy] put down a good marker, but luckily, the jump-off round worked out pretty good for me. My horse is really competitive, and when you are turning he is always looking to find the fence. He can be fast in the jump-offs, and luckily he was a bit quicker than the others today. To the third fence, he was pretty sharp and maybe gained some time there.”

Twomey continued “He [Diaghilev] brought some decent form into this event – he won at La Coruna a few weeks ago. I gave him a day off on Sunday, and he repaid me with a really good performance.”

Galway’s Michael Duffy had held the early lead after an excellent clear against the clock with the Alan Burnell-owned Belcanto Z and their time of 40.55 saw them clinch third place on the podium. It was one of the biggest results of his career for 22-year-old Duffy from Turloughmore, collecting over €9,000 in the process.

Limerick’s Paul Kennedy had also made it through to the jump-off after a foot-perfect clear in the opening round with the 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare Cartown Danger Mouse and they went on to finish in seventh place overall.