BMW South African Open Golf Result – McIlroy loses playoff to Storm

Northern Irish Golfer Rory McIlroy lost the South African Golf Open on the third playoff hole against Graeme Storm.

McIroy lead the English golfer by one shot starting the 17th but hit his drive into bunker and done very well to go to the 18th level after taking two turns to get out of the sand.

Both players pared the 18 in regulation and again the first playoff hole. But it was the approach shot on the 17th by McIlroy that looked to have lost him the tournament. He went wide right but his shot from behind the trees was unreal. (See below).

What an escape… pic.twitter.com/QHbm3N4GMP — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 15, 2017

McIlroy was able to get up in two for par and they both moved onto the third playoff hole and back up the 18th.

Storm found the centre of the driveway with Rory going into the 2nd cut of rough. McIlroy missed par put from 10 foot and Storm was able par and secure the € 164,409 first prize.