Boxing: AIBA in Lockdown – Police intervene at Lausanne HQ

Irish boxers are due to take part in the 19th edition of the AIBA World Championships in Hamburg commencing August 25th but ‘usually reliable sources’ are reporting that this is but one of the potential casualties of a total breakdown of trust between several Executives of the former ‘amateur’ sports body and their long serving President Dr C K Wu, the Taiwanese who took over following corruption investigations involving the previous President.

The AIBA HQ is now in lockdown and has been closed for next three days as Police had to intervene following a dispute as to who was entitled to occupy the building. A court decision is expected before the weekend.

The highly respected ‘Inside the Games’ in a series of reports late Wednesday night explained the latest situation thus including the contents of a note pinned to the AIBA offices reading:

“Dear AIBA employees,” it said, according to Agence France-Presse.

“Please be informed that the AIBA executive committee have passed a motion calling for a vote of no confidence in the current AIBA president, Wu Ching-Kuo.

“In addition, motions were passed enabling the establishment of an interim management committee (IMC) to manage the work of AIBA and AIBA headquarters and the organisation of the extraordinary congress.

“Consequently in this moment of transition it has been decided to close the office for the remainder of this week. The staff are being offered these three days as holidays.”

‘insidethegames’ understands that around five AIBA Executive Committee members were involved in yesterday’s ‘dispute’.

These are said to have included Wales’ Terry Smith, Canada’s Pat Fiacco and Italy’s AIBA vice-president and European Boxing Confederation President Franco Falcinelli.

“AIBA condemns in the strongest possible terms the latest tactics of its Executive Committee, under the unrecognised ‘Interim Management Committee’, to attempt to illegally seize control of the organisation’s headquarters in Lausanne on the morning of July 26,” said AIBA executive director William Louis-Marie in a later statement.

“Their actions have not only prejudiced the operation of AIBA and the livelihoods of all of its employees, but threaten the forthcoming AIBA World Championships in Hamburg, undermine its capacity to fulfil its duty towards its 201 National Federations and finally contravene AIBA statutes and Swiss law.

“A representative of this Committee has since been removed from the premises by Swiss police, but AIBA’s headquarters must now remain closed pending the decision of the relevant authorities.”

This is the latest in a series of allegations involving the AIBA and of course let us not forget that several of its leading boxers including but not restricted to Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor, Nicola Adams and Claressa Shields had already quit the organisation for the Pro sport following a series of shocking Refereeing and Judging decision in the Rio Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) are anxiously following developments as IOC funding for the Olympic cycle up to Tokyo 2020 is thought to total a £14 million ($18.3 million/€15.7 million) investment, according the ‘Inside The Games’

