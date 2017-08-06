Boxing: All roads lead to Edenderry August 22nd-29th

Ireland has always had a great history insofar as boxing is concerned to be it Amateur or Pro, male or female whilst August has often been the month when we have seen Irish boxers shine on the World stage, think Michael Carruth in Barcelona 1992 or Katie Taylor in London 2012, Ireland’s last two Olympic Gold Medallists in any sport.

We have had many outstanding other female boxers too including but not only Deirdre Gogarty, Christina McMahon, Kellie Harrington, Dervla Duffy, Michaela Walsh, Ceire Smith and Christina Desmond but in their early years in the sport they had to travel abroad to polish their skills in sparring and training camps. No more! In recent years Offaly’s Liam Morley Brereton and his team at St Brigid’s Edenderry have held regular camps and this August promises to be no exception as ‘all roads’ lead to Edenderry where top boxers, amateurs and pros from all over the world descend on the town (population 78,003 in 2016).

Brereton tells us that ‘After the success of our Camps in the past, this year’s is going to break all records when a little town called Edenderry will have Female Boxers from all over the world coming to visit us . Many more would like to come but unfortunately we don’t have accommodation to cater for them. This will be the biggest training camp for female boxers held anywhere in the world.

Boxers from Kazakhstan, Taiwan , Canada , Norway , France , Isle of Man , UK, most probably India and all over Ireland including Dervla Duffy and Michaela Walsh will attend and I’m hoping to confirm India in next couple of days. The first boxers will start arriving from 17th – and some staying up to 5th September. So I am asking the people of Edenderry to welcome our visitors with ‘open arms’ in our best Edenderry tradition of greeting our visitors with a big ‘Hello’ and Irish welcome ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ and making their stay a most enjoyable one as we have always done in the past”.

Congratulations to Liam Brereton and the St. Brigid’s club on this great initiative for young Irish boxing stars of the future – who knows one day we may follow in the footsteps of Katie Taylor and strike Gold for Ireland in the Olympics.