Boxing: Coach Eddie Bolger to quit Team Ireland this week?

Irish boxing may this week have to face up to the loss of yet another top coach following the Billy Walsh debacle and his departure to the United States.

Speculation is rife that Wexford CBS Head Coach – and Joe Ward’s coach at Moate – Eddie Bolger has had and is likely to accept an attractive offer from top European nation, Germany.

Equally it is clear that Bolger felt undervalued and unloved by the IABA since it is just a few months ago that he said in an interview with the “Irish News” that he intended to remain part of the Irish coaching team, and paid tribute to now Head Coach Zaur Antia just minutes after Michael Conlan, was controversially eliminated.

Then he said : “The man who had the biggest impact on my coaching career is Zaur Antia, this man works 24 hours a day, falls asleep at the desk. Look, I’m probably a lifer, I don’t know anything else. There are support staff that come and go but I’m probably a lifer.

“If I wasn’t involved in that this level? I get the same buzz out of training a nine-year-old for a county final or a county championship.

“So I’ll probably be doing it.”

Antia himself said on that occasion:

“My future? I am very confident to continue the work,” he said.

“I’m 100 per cent sure we can make other Olympians. Ireland is very strong, we have a very good team. We have a good young second team, reserve boxers are very good. We can train them.

“This can be a good example and good lesson for us, what to do, how to change? Before I came there were no medals for three Olympic Games then me, Billy Walsh, Gary Keegan, we start together, for the first Olympic Games [in 2004] there was no medal again, only Andy Lee we had.

“Then we had three medals, then we had four medals. Sometimes when you go high you drop as well. This is the process. See Germany, before they had very good boxing. “

This morning Bolger told ‘the Irish Independent’s’ Bernard O’Neill that he had received good offers from not only Germany but also Canada and Poland but had not yet signed any contract:

“It looks like Germany. They’re breaking the bank to bring me over and I would be doing my family an injustice if I didn’t consider the offer,” said Bolger, who is expected to make a final decision today.

“It gives me an opportunity to develop as a coach. It’s a great package, but nothing has been signed yet. I don’t want to close any doors behind me.”

That last sentence clearly indicates that he is living in hope that the IABA and their funding partners Sport Ireland will offer him a better deal than that already ‘on the table’ but seems unlikely at this stage.

Of course there are those that will argue that there change is inevitable when the team has been so successful (albeit no medals in Rio) but equally it once more raises the question : “Is the IABA in its present format really ‘fit for purpose’?

Time that Sport Ireland and the new IABA External consultants carried out a detailed investigation into the operation of the IABA as it stands today.

Some nine key staff have left the IABA in the last two years or so.

IF, as seems pretty likely, Bolger now departs for pastures new, time for Sport Ireland to call for ‘ a Stewards inquiry’ into the running of Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport. Equally there is an urgent need for a new Head Performance Director with relevant International standing and experience to be appointed to take overall control of Irish boxing’s International teams without interference from IABA Ltd or its Executives. That does not necessarily require anyone who is a boxing expert nor does it have to be an Irishman or woman.

The country’s best interests would be served by appointing a top class International expert who is not already involved in the very political organisation that is the IABA of today.