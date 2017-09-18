Boxing: Eight Irish in action in European Juniors in Bulgaria – Live stream

Jude Gallagher will be the first Irish boxer in action in today’s first day at the 2017 EUBC Junior Championships in Bulgaria when he meets reigning England champion Paul Cameron in his opening bout, a very touch assignment as Cameron is the reigning European schoolboys titleholder.

The Two Castles Tyrone fighter will need to be at his very best to overcome the challenge of Cameron. Today’s bouts commence at 2.30 pmIrish time.

In all there are eight of the Irish team between the ropes in Bulgaria today.

The Irish team and their opponents:

European Junior Championships Albena, Bulgaria September 18th/25th

September 18

Preliminaries (Last 32)

46kg Jude Gallagher (Ireland) v Paul Cameron (England)

52kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Nazar Bobirov (Azerbaijan)

54kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) v David Gvasalia (Georgia)

57kg Mikey Stokes (Ireland) v Luca Filip (Croatia)

63kg Peter Vrinceanu (Ireland) v Luca de Chiava (Italy)

66kg William Hayden (Ireland) v Jaba Tchumbashvili (Georgia)

80Kg+ Cathal Crowley (Ireland) v Aleksei Dronov (Russia)

September 19th

Last 16

48kg Patrick McCarthy (Ireland) v Owen Paton (Scotland)

September 20th

Last 16

50kg Myles Casey (Ireland) v Madalin Popescu (Romania)

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Ireland) v Emir Buyukdas (Turkey)

September 21st

Last 16

60kg Callum Walsh (Ireland) v Racz Kristopher (Hungary)

80kg Thomas Doherty (Ireland) Sahin Ergul (Turkey)

Irish squad

46kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

48kg Patrick McCarthy (Tralee)

50kg Myles Casey (Rathkeale)

52kg Dean Clancy (Ballinacarrow)

54kg Brandon McCarthy (St. Michaels Athy) Cpt

57kg Mikey Stokes (Athlone)

60kg Callum Walsh (Riverstown)

63kg Peter Vrinceanu (Crumlin)

66kg William Hayden (Crumlin)

70kg Jake Tucker (Holy Trinity) V/Cpt

75kg Gavin Rafferty (St. Cianans)

80kg Thomas Doherty (Baldoyle)

80+kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan)