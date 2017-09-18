Boxing: Eight Irish in action in European Juniors in Bulgaria – Live stream

Jude Gallagher will be the first Irish boxer in action in today’s first day at the 2017 EUBC Junior Championships in Bulgaria when he meets reigning England champion Paul Cameron in his opening bout, a very touch assignment as Cameron is the reigning European schoolboys titleholder.
The Two Castles Tyrone fighter will need to be at his very best to overcome the challenge of Cameron. Today’s bouts commence at 2.30 pmIrish time.
In all there are eight of the Irish team between the ropes in Bulgaria today.
The Irish team and their opponents:
European Junior Championships Albena, Bulgaria September 18th/25th
September 18
Preliminaries (Last 32)
46kg Jude Gallagher (Ireland) v Paul Cameron (England)
52kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Nazar Bobirov (Azerbaijan)
54kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) v David Gvasalia (Georgia)
57kg Mikey Stokes (Ireland) v Luca Filip (Croatia)
63kg Peter Vrinceanu (Ireland) v Luca de Chiava (Italy)
66kg William Hayden (Ireland) v Jaba Tchumbashvili (Georgia)
80Kg+ Cathal Crowley (Ireland) v Aleksei Dronov (Russia)
September 19th
Last 16
48kg Patrick McCarthy (Ireland) v Owen Paton (Scotland)
September 20th
Last 16
50kg Myles Casey (Ireland) v Madalin Popescu (Romania)
75kg Gavin Rafferty (Ireland) v Emir Buyukdas (Turkey)
September 21st
Last 16
60kg Callum Walsh (Ireland) v Racz Kristopher (Hungary)
80kg Thomas Doherty (Ireland) Sahin Ergul (Turkey)
Irish squad
46kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)
48kg Patrick McCarthy (Tralee)
50kg Myles Casey (Rathkeale)
52kg Dean Clancy (Ballinacarrow)
54kg Brandon McCarthy (St. Michaels Athy) Cpt
57kg Mikey Stokes (Athlone)
60kg Callum Walsh (Riverstown)
63kg Peter Vrinceanu (Crumlin)
66kg William Hayden (Crumlin)
70kg Jake Tucker (Holy Trinity) V/Cpt
75kg Gavin Rafferty (St. Cianans)
80kg Thomas Doherty (Baldoyle)
80+kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan)
Michael O'Neill
09/18/2017 at 2:38 pm
In a late addition to today’s programme, Irish vice Captain Jake Tucker will also be in action in the 70kg category.
Michael O'Neill
09/19/2017 at 12:08 pm
UPDATE: Tuesday Programme in Albena:
“Kerry’s Patrick McCarthy is the first Irish boxer in action at the European Junior Championships in Albena, Bulgaria today.
The Tralee BC light-fly meets Scotland’s Owen Paton for a place in the quarter-finals in the 4th bout on the program.
Jake Tucker is back between the ropes versus Russia’s Ilia Bogaturev in the 15th contest on the card.
The Belfast light-middle recorded one of six wins for Ireland on Day 1 of the tournament yesterday.
Boxing begins at 2pm Irish time this afternoon. Coverage via Live streaming on the EUBC “You Tube” channel.
European Junior Championships Albena, Bulgaria September 18th/25th
September 18th
Preliminaries (Last 32)
46kg Jude Gallagher (Ireland) beat Paul Cameron (England) 5-0
52kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nazar Fadzeyeu (Belarus) 5-0
54kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) beat David Gvasalia (Georgia) 5-0
57kg Mikey Stokes (Ireland) beat Luca Filip (Croatia) TKO1
63kg Peter Vrinceanu (Ireland) beat Luca de Chiava (Italy) 5-0
66kg William Hayden (Ireland) lost to Jaba Tchumbashvili (Georgia) 2-3
70kg Jake Tucker (Ireland) beat Gyula Varga (Hungary) 5-0
80Kg+ Cathal Crowley (Ireland) lost to Aleksei Dronov (Russia) TKO1
September 19th
Last 16
48kg Patrick McCarthy (Ireland) v Owen Paton (Scotland)
70kg Jake Tucker (Ireland) v Ilia Bogaturev (Russia)