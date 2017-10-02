Boxing: Ireland set to send eight strong team to AIBA Women’s World Youths

An eight strong team will represent Ireland at the 2017 AIBA Women’s World Youth Championships the be held in Guwahati, India between 19th and 26th November 2017. The bouts take place in the Nabin Chandra Indoor Stadium

part of the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

A traditional proving ground for future Champions at the Elite World and Olympic levels, previous editions of the Women’s Junior and Youth World Boxing Championships have taken place in Taipei (2015), Albena, Bulgaria (2013) and Antalya, Turkey (2011).

These prestigious Championships underline AIBA’s determination to further develop women’s boxing around the world and its commitment to the grassroots development of the noble art, and Guwahati 2017 will offer another opportunity for the next generation of talented female boxers to perform on the biggest international stage. .

Team Ireland:

48kg: Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

51kg: Shauna Blaney, Navan BC, Meath

54kg:Mary Geraghty, Baldoyle BC

57kg :Labhaoise Clarke,Carndonagh Bc,Donegal

60kg :Marguerite Nevin, St Brigid’s Kildare Town

64kg: Katelyn Phelan, St Brigid’s Kildare Town

69kg :Shannon Reilly, Bray BC, Wicklow

75Kg :Lauren Kelly, St Brigid’s Edenderry, Offaly

It’s a strong Irish team all of whom competed in this year’s European event in Sofia but is also important in that quota places will be available for the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina these being in the fly, feather, light and middle classes in India.

A reminder of the results from the previous edition in Taipei.

48 kg: Yuliya Chumgalakova RUS – Kim Un Jong PRK 2:0

51 kg: Chang Yuan CHN – Huang Hsiao Wen TPE 2:1

54 kg: Balaussa Muzdiman KAZ – Concetta Marchese ITA 2:1

57 kg: Irma Testa ITA – Anhelina Bondarenko UKR 3:0

60 kg: Jajaira Gonzalez USA – Stephanie Thour SWE 3:0

64 kg: Angela Carini ITA – Elizaveta Nemtseva RUS 3:0

69 kg: Daria Semashko RUS – Bayan Akbayeva KAZ 3:0

75 kg: Busenaz Surmeneli TUR – Zheng Lu CHN 2:0

81 kg: Vlada Kalacheva RUS – Zhang Jie CHN 3:0

+81 kg: Maria Shishmareva RUS – Agata Kaczmarska POL W/O

SportsNews IRELAND wishes best of luck to all of the team and officials heading for India next month.