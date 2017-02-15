Boxing: Irish National Elite Finals – Running order for Friday Night – Start time 7:30pm

Heading off to the National Stadium on Friday? Boxing begins at 7.30pm. Here is the running order for the Irish National Elites Finals night. We’ll have a preview of Finals night tomorrow.

A fine night’s boxing is anticipated despite the loss of several of our top boxers to the Pro ranks including Mick Conlan, Paddy Barnes and Katie Taylor to name but three. Sadly there will be no live TV or Live Streaming coverage which has caused considerable disquiet in Irish boxing circles as most expected at least Live Streaming coverage via IABA.TV

The IABA really must do more to ensure that there is TV & Live Streaming coverage of what is still our most successful Olympic sport despite the disappointments of Rio.

If our own National Federation cannot Live Stream them it’s a very sad day for Irish boxing as fans will now be relying on other fans

to film one or two rounds at least on social media whilst results from the IABA will of course follow at end of the day’s proceedings but this is 2017 and we would have expected better. Wake up IABA – this is 2017 NOT the 1990’s.

February 17th:

Finals (7:30pm)

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s) V Kristina O’Hara (St John Bosco Antrim)

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road) W/O

56kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Stephen McKenna (Old School)

69kg Gillian Duffy (Bray BC) V Grainne Walsh (Spartacus ABC)

57kg Dervla Duffy (Mulhuddart BA) V Moira McElligott (St Michael’s Athy)

54kg Terry Mullaney (Ballyhaunis) W/O

81kg Caroline Connolly (Mourne GG) V Leona Houlihan (Crumlin)

49kg Darryl Moran (Illies GG) V Blaine Dobbins (St Joseph’s Derry)

81kg Joe Ward (Moate) V Anthony Browne (St Michael’s Dublin)

60kg Kelly Harrington (Glasnevin BC) V Shauna O’Keeffe (Clonmel)

60kg George Bates (St Mary’s Dublin) V Patrick Mongan (Olympic Galway)

64kg Emma Agnew (Dealgan) V Ciara Ginty (Geesala BC)

64kg Sean McComb (Holy Trinity) V Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy)

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s Antrim) V Thomas McCarthy (Mayfield)

69kg Dean Walsh (St Ibars) V Brett McGinty (Oakleaf)

75kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s,Cork) W/O

75kg Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin) V Stephen Broadhurst (Dealgan)

91kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) V Ken Okungbowa (Athlone)

91+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V Thomas Carty (Glasnevin)

81+kg Maeve McCarron (Carrigart) W/O

Finally a reminder re the current titleholders:

Elite Male Champions:

49kg Stephen McKenna

52kg Brendan Irvine

56kg Kurt Walker

60kg David Oliver Joyce

64kg Dean Walsh

69kg Adam Nolan

75kg Michael O’Reilly

81jg JP Delaney

91kg Darren O’Neill

91kg+ Dean Gardiner

Elite Female Champions:

48kg Lauren Hogan

51kg Michaela Walsh

54kg Dervla Duffy

57kg Moira McElligott

60kg Katie Taylor

64kg Kellie Harrington

69kg Clare Grace

75kg Christina Desmond

81kg Diana Campbell