Boxing : Katie Taylor set for World title tilt in Cardiff or Las Vegas

Katie Taylor is set to have a World title fight earlier than expected according to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

So where, when and why the proposed earlier fight?

It now seems certain that GB’s Anthony Joshua – also a Matchroom fighter – will defend his own World heavyweight crown in the coming months.

“It’ll be Cardiff on October 28th or Vegas on November 11,” Hearn told ‘ The Irish Daily Mirror’ Friday. It had been hoped by her fans that a World title bout would take place in Dublin in November but this now seems unlikely though there are high hopes among her vast Irish fan base that she could make her first defence in Dublin early in New Year – always providing of course she wins that title in Cardiff or Last Vegas.

“One hundred per cent we want Katie to fight for a world title on the Joshua card, so it’s just a case of whether we squeeze one more fight in.

“In an ideal world, I think she would have one more fight against a fringe-world-level opponent, but opponents are so hard to find and secure for her… so I think we’ll probably just go straight into a world-title fight,” added Hearn, who also said it just was possible she might manage to squeeze in one earlier fight on one of his next three promotions in September or early October

As she told her Social Media Fan club : “It’s time to stop thinking small, dreaming small, It’s time to break through self-imposed limitations.. It’s time to Wage War on the Impossible!”

We’ll bring you all the latest news on her future fights right here and more news is likely to come during the next seven days as Joshua’s title defence and opponent should be announced in that time frame.