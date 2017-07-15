Boxing: Kellie Harrington leads Irish team in European Union Championships

An eight-strong Irish squad has been confirmed for the European Union Women’s Championships in Italy.

The tournament runs from August 4th to 13th in Cascia.

World, European, Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympic medallists Kellie Harrington, Christina Desmond, Michaela Walsh and Ciara Ginty have been named in the team.

Boxing begins on August 5th at the Hotel Margherita Gym.

The European Union Championships were last held in Romania in 2013.

European Union Women’s Championships Cascia, Italy August 4th/13th

48kg Kristina O’Hara (St John Bosco)

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road)

56kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown Antrim)

57kg Dervla Duffy (Ryston, Kildare)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Marys,Dublin)

64kg Ciara Ginty (Geesala,Mayo)

69kg Grainne Walsh (Sparticus Tullamore)

75kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s,Cork)