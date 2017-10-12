Boxing News – Michael Conlan next fight set for 9th December against Molina

Michael Conlan will return to where he made his boxing debut after it was revealed he will face Argentine Luis Fernando Molina in Madison Square Garden on the 9th of December.

Conlan will be looking to end a fantastic year on a high with victory in a bout that is on tye undercard of the big Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux fight.

Conlan is currently 4-0 and will be hoping to make it five and repeat his professional debut victory over Tom Ibarra who he defeated in the same arena on St.Patricks weekend.

The Belfast fighter has knocked out all his opponents to date and comes into the fight hot on the heels of victory over Kenny Guzman last month.

His 29 year old opponent will hold no fear for the Olympic Bronze medallist as he has only won 7 of his 11 fights and Conlan will be expected to deal with him.

Conlan admits he is far from perfect and is constantly working on his game to get better.

“I feel I’ve improved every day I’ve been out here,” said Conlan.

“I had to go away to become a professional fighter. I look at some of the guys who were on Team GB and they have gone pro but still have an amateur style.

“In America, everything is about being smart in the ring, sitting down on your punches, being smart defensively as well as offensively.

“I’ve changed a lot and I’m working on a lot. I’ll never be the finished article, but I am working hard.”