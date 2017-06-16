Boxing: Sean McComb opens for Ireland in Europeans this evening

IABA has confirmed that Sean McComb will be the first Irish boxer in action at this year’s European Championships in Kharkiv.

In a change from the provisional program, the light-welters are out today and McComb meets Erik Agateljan (of the Czech Republic) in the last 32.

McComb will be in the ring at approximately 5.30pm today (Irish time).

Joe Ward, the current European champion, is the No. 1 seed in the light-heavy class.

European Elite Men’s Championships Kharkiv, Ukraine June 14th/25th

June 16th

(Last 32)

64kg Sean McComb (Ireland) v Erik Agateljan (Czech Republic)

Jun 17th:

Last 32

56kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Severiane Childaze (Georgia)

69kg Steven Donnelly (Ireland) v Sergei Sobylinski (Russia)

Jun 18th

Last 32

60kg Pat Mongan (Ireland) v Artur Bril (Germany)

75kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) v Bartosz Golebiewski (Poland)

June 19th

Last 16

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Bathuhan Citfci (Turkey)

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) v Viktor Vykhryst (Ukraine)

June 20th

Last 16

81kg Joe Ward (Ireland) v Matus Strnisko (Slovakia) or Bou Diabra (France)

91kg Darren O’Neill (Ireland) v Ramazazaqn Musilimov (Ukraine) or Pawel Jakubowski (Poland)

Irish squad

52kg – Flyweight – Brendan Irvine (St Pauls)

56kg – Bantamweight – Kurt Walker (Canal)

60kg – Lightweight – Patrick Mongan (Olympic)

64kg – Light-welter – Sean McComb (Holy Trinity)

69kg – Welterweight – Steven Donnelly (All Saints)

75kg – Middleweight – Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin)

81kg – Light-heavy – Joe Ward (Moate)

91kg – Heavyweight – Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

91+kg – Super-heavy – Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

High-Performance Director/Head of Delegation: Bernard Dunne

Head Coach: Zaur Antia

Coaches: Dmitry Dimitruc, Jimmy Payne, Eoin Pluck