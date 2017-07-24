Boxing: Three West of Ireland boxers through to Euro Finals in Romania Tuesday

Huge congratulations to the three boxers from Galway and Mayo who have reached Tuesday’sfinals of the 2017 EUBC Boxing Championships in Valcea, Romania where all three now face top Russian opposition in their quest for Gold.

Galway pair Patrick Sweeney and Patrick Donovan, both of the Olympic BC, upgraded their guaranteed bronze medals to at least silver after a double over Bulgaria in Monday’s semi-finals .

Eoghan Lavin of the Ballyhaunis BC in Mayo, is also through to Tuesday’s finals after beating Gelik Burkcan, the Irish lightweight forcing the Turk into a standing count with a big right in the third round.

Bulgaria’s Danil Kirilov also took a standing count against Sweeney, who produced three rounds of top class boxing in which he showcased just about every punch in the book – with the footwork to match.

Donovan also showed his class to see off the challenge of Kirilov’s compatriot Anton Kirilov over three rounds.

Jake Charles, Brooklyn Saunders, Cahir Gormley, Cain Lewis, John Ward, Sean Walsh and Jordan Ward lost out in their semi-finals, with Jordan Ward somehow being on the wrong end of a split decision in a bout he dictated in all three rounds against Andrija Badza of Croatia. The judges from Russia,Romania and Moldova voted in favour of the Croatian. Brooklyn Saunders also lost out on a 2-3 split decision.

All seven Irish athletes gave fine accounts of themselves and will be bringing home bronze to cap fine tournaments.

The Irish squad are assured of least three silver medals and seven bronze from Romania and who knows but Tuesday’s finals may lead to Gold going way out West.

SportsNews IRELAND wishes ‘Good Luck’ to the Irish trio and their Team coaches and all praise too for their Clubs and coaches back home.

Team Ireland are due to arrive home at 11.45am on Wednesday morning via Dublin Airport when no doubt there will be a big “Welcome” and Photocall opportunities.

European Schoolboys Championships 2017, Valcea, Romania July 17th/26th

July 24th

S/Finals

41.5kg Jack Charles (Ireland) lost to Krasmir Dzhurav (Bulgaria) 0-5

40kg Brooklyn Saunders (Ballybough) lost to Tommy Cole (England) 2-3

44.5kg Cahir Gormley (Ireland) lost to Ivan Kobzev (Russia) TKO2

46kg Patrick Sweeney (Ireland) beat Danil Kirilov (Bulgaria) 5-0

50kg Patrick Donovan (Ireland) beat Anton Kirilov (Bulgaria) 4-1

59kg Eoghan Lavin (Ireland) beat Gelik Burkcan (Turkey) 5-0

52kg Cain Lewis (Ireland) lost to Gor Mkhitaryan (Georgia) 0-5

68kg John Ward (Ireland) lost to Antionio Grabic (Croatia) 1-4

72kg Sean Walsh (Ireland) lost to Parr Kyle (England) 0-3

80kg Jordan Ward (Ireland) lost to Andrija Badza (Croatia) 2-3

July 25th

Finals

46kg Patrick Sweeney (Ireland) v Sergey Koldenikov (Russia)

50kg Patrick Donovan (Ireland) v Evegeny Zhorov (Russia)

59kg Eoghan Lavin (Ireland) v Sergei Egorov (Russia)