Brian Gregan qualifies automatically for Men’s 400m semi-finals

Brian Gregan has qualified automatically from heat 4 in round 1 of the Men’s 400m at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday morning.

In a heat won by Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas in 44.74 seconds, the Irishman found himself well off the lead in the early stages of the race.

Gregan showed great fighting spirit and determination in the latter stages and made substantial progress from the 100m mark onwards, closing fast and strongly on the leaders to finish third, just behind American Wilbert London III who was second in 45.10 seconds.

The Clonliffe Harriers’ athlete’s time of 45.37 secs, his second fastest time ever for the distance, makes him the 18th fastest qualifier for the semi-finals of the hotly-contested event. Isaac Makwala from Botswana was the fastest qualifier in 44.55 secs. The semi-finals will include notables such as Americans Fred Kerley (44.92), Gil Roberts (44.92) and LaShawn Merritt (45.00) as well as Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa (45.27 secs).

A delighted Gregan stated post race:

“I was ranked sixth in the heat on PBs going in to it and I’ve got third. You can’t ask for anymore than that. It was tough. I suffer with asthma, so I felt quite closed in. There are so many people here.”

Gregan continued: “To run 45.3, my second fastest time ever at 11 o’clock in a morning like that shows I am in shape. Everyone said about the crowd but, oh my goodness, that was something else. They went crazy. That is something I have never experienced before. I’ve got so many family and friends in the crowd. All the British crowd adopt you, so that was incredible for me.”