Bronze for Ryan Mullen in Elite Men’s Time Trial at UEC 2017 European Road Cycling Championships

Ryan Mullen won a bronze medal in the Elite Men’s Time Trial at the UEC 2017 European Road Cycling Championships in Herning, Denmark, on Thursday. The Irish National Champion finished 5 seconds behind gold medallist Victor Campenaerts from Belgium with a time of 53.17 over the 46km course, with Poland’s Maciej Bodnar taking the silver medal.

The bronze medal is Ireland’s best result at a major senior road championship event since the Seán Kelly-Stephen Roche era of the 1980s, with the double national champion saying of his achievement:

“That was the best day I could have asked for – I had really good legs, and I was on it. I’m gutted that I was 5 seconds off the gold medal. That’s what I wanted – I didn’t come here hoping to be third.”

Mullen has now won medals at major championships in Junior, U23 and Elite level, having won silver in the World U23 Championships in 2014 and silver in the UEC Junior European Championships in 2012.

The Cannondale-Drapac rider was the 21st starter of 34, and the blistering pace he set placed him first, and in the hot seat, until the last riders crossed the line. The 23-year-old said:

“I had high hopes because I knew I did a good ride, and knew that it would take a big beating. That’s my first elite podium at a major championship – so that’s progress and a step up from before. I came third to the silver medallist from last year’s championships, and Bodnar, who won the TT stage in the Tour de France.”

Earlier in the day Michael O’Loughlin performed strongly in the U23 Men’s Time Trial, finishing in 11th place with a time of 39:19:20 over the flat 31.5km course.

Eddie Dunbar finished 19th in the U23 Men’s Time Trial. Anna Turvey, a late call up to the Irish team, finished 19th in the Elite Women’s Time Trial, with Eileen Burns 29th in the same race.