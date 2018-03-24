Bronze medal for Dunlevy and McCrystal at Para World Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won a bronze medal in the Women’s B Tandem 3km Individual Pursuit at the at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last night, beating New Zealand into fourth place.

Having qualified for the Bronze medal ride off yesterday afternoon, the Irish cyclists started the 3km race against the clock as favourites, as they had qualified with a 5 second advantage over the New Zealand pair. In the medal ride off they improved on their time by 2.5 seconds, clocking 3.34.23 on the line. Gold went to Britain, leaving the Belgians to settle for silver.

Post race a thrilled Katie-George Dunlevy said:

“I’m absolutely delighted. We really wanted that bronze medal after the ride this morning. We were positive that New Zealand would up their game; we had to as well.”

Dunlevy went on:

“We had to be realistic coming into this event after limited track time which was not enough to come in and beat the best – which on the day was the Brits. But we gave it our all.

“After the first ride we went home and spoke to our coach Neill Delahaye, and we made certain adjustments to the bike. We got on it for the second ride; we just did what I would safely say was the best ride that we have done. We are both very proud of ourselves and are delighted to be coming home with the bronze medal.”

The UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships at the Velódromo do Rio, Brazil, finish on Sunday.

W B 3km Individual Pursuit Result

Gold: Britain 3.31.685.

Silver: Belgium 3.35.016.

Bronze: Ireland 3.34.249.

Fourth: New Zealand 3.42.433.