Carl Frampton’s big fight showdown with Nonito Donaire confirmed

Carl Frampton will return to the ring on the 21st of April when he goes head to head with Nonito Donaire in a potential career altering bout in his home city of Belfast.

Frampton who is a former two weight world champion will take on the highly regarded Filipino in a featherweight bout in the SSE Odyssey Arena.

The Belfast native was last seen in November when defeating Horacio Garcia and he will see this fight as a chance to enhance his reputation but his opponent is no slouch having been a world champion on four different occasions.

Victory for Frampton would likely help him secure a world title bout against the winner of the Lee Selby and Josh Warrington fight which is also due to take place.

“It’s a brilliant fight – a four-weight world champion against a two-weight world champion,” said Frampton.

“Has a bigger ‘away’ fighter ever come to fight in Belfast before? I don’t think there’s been a bigger name than Nonito Donaire and he’s coming to fight a local guy in his hometown.

“But I think both of us are in the same situation – a slip-up here and one of us might never fight for a world title again. There’s a lot on the line for both guys.”

The “Jackal “knows he will have to be on the top of his form to defeat Donaire but he feels this is the type of fight he needs to step up again.

“In terms of the size of a fight, it’s not for a world title but the winner of this fight will no doubt get a world-title shot.

“On the world stage, I think this is a bigger fight than Lee Selby against Josh Warrington, which is a world-title fight, so it’s huge.

“He’s been at the top of four divisions, but he was in the same weight division as me for quite a while and he’s someone I’ve always kept an eye on,” said Frampton.

“He’s someone I admire as well and I think he’s a great fighter, but I think this is the perfect fight to get me ready for a world-title fight in the summer.

Tickets for the fight go on sale from Thursday morning.