Carl Frampton’s next opponent and fight date announced

Former two weight world champion Carl Frampton will fight Mexican featherweight Horacio Violento Garcia in his hometown comeback bout on 18 November.

The date and venue had already been set in stone and now Garcia, who has three losses in his career to date, will travel to Belfast as Frampton makes his return to the ring.

Belfast-born Frampton announced his link-up with new promoter Frank Warren last month after splitting with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Propmotions.

In spite of an aesthetically solid 33-3-1 record, complete with 24 stoppage victories, Garcia is a relatively low-profile opponent – as had been mooted by Frampton and team in the lead-up to the announcement.

Frampton gave his thoughts on the opponent for the fight.

“This is a fight that really excites me. Garcia will definitely come and have a go. He’s a typical Mexican warrior, he’s tough and he’s game and he’ll try and put it on me in front of my home crowd.

“He has never been stopped in his career. It will be good to get a fight in against a live opponent before I get one of the big boys in the new year.

“This fight has been a long time coming and it’s good to be back out in Belfast.

He added: “I asked for a 10-round fight. I would have been happy to be doing 12 rounds but speaking to my team after the bad year I’ve had and the long lay-off they thought it was only fair to come back with a 10-rounder before we target the big names.”

Also featuring on the bill are Frampton’s fellow citymen Jamie Conlan and Paddy Barnes, with the former challenging Pinoy ‘Pretty Boy’ Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF World super-flyweight title – a first shot at world honours for the unbeaten Conlan, brother of Olympian Michael.

There’s also a feverishly anticipated Dublin derby between prospects Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty, whose original throwdown at the 3Arena in 2014, on the undercard of Matthew Macklin’s bout with Jorge Sebastian Heiland, was one for the ages.

An all-South African clash between unbeaten WBO World bantamweight champion Zolani Tete – a prospective opponent for Belfast’s current world champion Ryan Burnett – and his compatriot, Siboniso Gonya, will also feature.