Chris Froome returns to racing at Ruta del Sol from February 14th-18th

Chris Froome, who has spent the early part of the year training in South Africa, will begin his 2018 season at the Ruta del Sol, having being named as part of Team Sky’s lineup for the five-day stage race in Andalucia, which runs from February 14th -18th.

Froome last raced the Ruta del Sol in 2015 when he took overall victory and picked up a stage win along the way.

Ahead of his first race of the year, the Kenyan-born Briton said:

“I have put in a hard training block in January. It’s been good to be out on my bike and to get the miles under my belt.

“It’s been a couple of years now since I was last at Ruta del Sol. It’s a race I’ve enjoyed in the past and so I’m looking forward to going back there.”

Team Sky confirmed in December that Froome and the team were providing information to the UCI regarding the team leader’s use of his asthma medication at last year’s Vuelta a Espana.

Discussing the issue, Froome stated:

“I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that.

“Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty. I completely get why there has been so much interest and speculation.

“I hope that people will appreciate there are limits to what I can say whilst the process is still ongoing but no one is keener than me to move things forward as quickly as possible.”

The five-day Ruta del Sol begins next Wednesday.