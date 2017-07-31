Cian O’Connor completes five-star double at Aachen

Cian O’Connor’s recent superb run of form continued when he scored two wins at Aachen’s world famous five-star show in Germany.

The Meath-based riders’ latest win came with the stallion Copain du Perchet in the Prize of Sparkasse Speed Derby. They crossed the line clear in 68.42 seconds to push Germany’s Philip Rüping and Chalypsa into second in 68.70 seconds, while Chile’s Samuel Parot finished third with Quick du Pottier in 70.36 seconds.

O’Connor said after his latest win:

“Aachen have always kept this unique speed class with the lake and the crowd really enjoy it. Copain took it all in his stride literally and ate up the ground in this great arena today”

London Olympic Games bronze medallist O’Connor also claimed a five-star win in Aachen with the 10 year old gelding Callisto.

Aachen is home to the annual World Equestrian Festival which attracts a staggering 360,000 spectators to the German venue each year.