Cian O’Connor makes it a hat-trick of Irish wins in 24 hours at five-star Rotterdam

An unbelievable run of form by Irish Show Jumping riders has continued today (Friday) at Rotterdam’s five-star Nations Cup show in The Netherlands, with Cian O’Connor the latest Irish rider to score a win.

The London Olympic bronze medalist guided the 12-year-old Copain du Perchet to victory in the 1m50 speed class which attracted 55 starters. O’Connor crossed the line clear in 64.87 seconds with the Philippe Membrez-owned stallion, to take the winners prize of almost €7,000.

O’Connor spoke afterwards about Copain du Perchet, who last week also won a class in Austria.

“He is a lovely horse, very balanced and quite easy to go quick on. I just got him this year and he won a class in Treffen too so he is consistent and I am very happy with him. It was a competitive class and he won it well.”

Irish riders dominated the prize giving ceremony with Tipperary’s Shane Breen taking third place with his new mount Laith (66.30) who was previously ridden by Kilkenny’s Marian Hughes. Offaly’s Darragh Kenny took fourth place with C’Est Beau in a time of 66.38.

Cian O’Connor’s win means Irish riders have won all three competitions so far in Rotterdam. Darragh Kenny and Chanel won Thursday’s 1m55 Dura Vermeer prize with Shane Breen in second aboard Ispwich van de Wolfsakker. On Thursdayevening, Co Louth’s Mark McAuley came out on top in the Port Club Rotterdam Prize with Jacintha v. Kriekenhof.

Shane Breen, Darragh Kenny, Bertram Allen and Cian O’Connor have all been selected by team manager Rodrigo Pessoa for today’s Dutch Super League Nations Cup in Rotterdam, with Ireland drawn third to jump of eight teams starting at 2pm.