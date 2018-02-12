Ciara Mageean achieves IAAF World Indoor Championships standard in Boston

UCD’s Ciara Mageean ran a world indoor qualifying time when finishing 8th in the 1,500m at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston at the weekend.

The 25 year-old from Portaferry ran 4:09.47, which was inside the standard for the Birmingham World Indoor Championships of 4:11.00.

The Boston race was won by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay in 4:04.38, with Jamaican Aisha Praught-Lee second and Dawit Seyaum, also from Ethiopia, in third.

Mageean, bronze medallist over 1,500m at the 2016 European Athletics Championships in Amsterdam, ran at the Millrose Games in New York the previous weekend, finishing third in the mile event in 4:30.99 behind Americans Colleen Quigley (4:30.05) and Kate Grace (4:30.08).

The IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham from March 1-4 is Mageean’s early season target, before the Co. Down athlete headS to Queensland, Australia, for the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast from 4-15 April.