Ciara Mageean qualifies for World Athletics Championships in London

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean clocked 4.04.49 at the Golden Gala Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday night to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in London in August.

In running the second fastest 1,500m time of her career to date, the European silver medallist of 2016 finished in 10th place behind Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands who won in a fast time of 3.56.22, and in the process beat the five-year-old Golden Gala meet record of Abeba Aregawi of Ethiopia.

25-year-old Ciara Mageean, who is second on the Irish all-time 1,500m list behind Cobh’s Sonia O’Sullivan, was well inside the World Championships qualifying time of 4.07.50 in what was her first 1,500m run of the year