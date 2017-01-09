College Basketball last night Produced one of the all-time Great Comebacks

14 points down with a minute to go? Not a problem.

Heading down the stretch of an NCAA game between New Mexico and Nevada Wolf Pack late yesterday evening, it looked as though a relatively straightforward victory was on the cards for the former.

Up 90-76 with a minute and 5 seconds remaining, there was no real cause for concern when the Wolf Pack knocked down a quick three in transition to reduce the gap to 11.

Then three-point specialist Marcus Marshall knocked down an off-balance circus-shot.

Then three-point specialist Marcus Marshall knocked down another off-balance circus-shot.

Then three-point specialist Marcus Marshall knocked down ANOTHER off-balance circus-shot.

From here on in, the game was only ever going to end one way…

Nevada Wolf Pack sets NCAA record for largest deficit overcome with less than 5 minutes on clock. Here is how: pic.twitter.com/P41F7d7CZo — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) January 9, 2017

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman pretty much summed up the feelings of everyone when he said:

‘I’ve coached in college, in the NBA, internationally, and I’ve never seen anything like that.’

‘The biggest benefit of it is now our guys know that we can come back from any deficit. I’m 52, and it’s a lesson for me that anything is possible in sports.’

Hard to argue with that sentiment based on what went on last night…

A huge congratulations to the Wolf Pack on a comeback for the ages.