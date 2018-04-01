Conor Swail 3rd in $500,000 Rolex Grand Prix at Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida

Ireland’s Conor Swail and the 12-year-old stallion Rubens LS La Silla were the highest-placed Irish finishers in third place on Saturday night’s $500,000 Rolex Grand Prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida.

Only six of the 40 starting combinations jumped clear in the first round, with the Co. Down rider the only Irish representative in the decider. Although lowering one fence in the jump-off, a time of 40.17 seconds saw Swail finish as the fastest four faulter to take third spot.

After his podium finish, the Irishman said:

“We did the five-star two weeks ago, and then this was my second big show with him. I’m very, very pleased with how quickly he has returned to top form. I’m really chuffed with how quickly he’s getting back into my program. It’s such a fabulous result to be third. This is the biggest week of WEF, so I’m thrilled with that.”

Victory went to USA rider Margie Engle from Wellington, Florida who was celebrating her 60th birthday. She partnered the 14-year-old stallion Royce to the fastest jump-off clear in 39.35 seconds to finish comfortably ahead of Brazilian runner-up Luis Francisco de Azevedo with Comic who produced the only other clear round in 42.52 seconds.

The 2018 Winter Equestrian Festival, which offered $9 million in prize money since it started in January, will conclude tonight with the $50,000 Wanderers Club two-star Grand Prix and $50,000 CP National Grand Prix.