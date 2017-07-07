Cork City Sports at CIT on Tuesday 18th July at 5.30pm – Live on TG4

The 66th Cork City Sports take place at the Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) Athletics Stadium, Bishopstown, Cork, on Tuesday evening, 18th July at 5.30pm, featuring a host of leading Irish and international athletes.

Cork’s national champion Phil Healy, whose international debut came in the European indoors in Belgrade last March, will compete along with John Travers, seventh in the 1,500m at the 2015 European Indoors in Prague, along with European Junior silver medallist Sarah Lavin.

Among the top international athletes to feature in Cork will be the Olympic 400m hurdles bronze-medallist and twice World Championship silver-medallist Javier Culson of Puerto Rico, Raymond Gittens from Barbados, Ghanaian athletes Flings Owusu-Acheampong and Gemma Acheampong – with eight African Championship medals between them – while double Olympic finalist Collis Bermingham accompanies fellow Australian athletes Patrick Tiernan, Jordy Williamsz.

In the men’s high jump Jamal Wilson of the Bahamas and Britain’s Mike Edwards are sure to put on a spectacle, both with season bests of 2.23m. In the men’s long jump there will be a number of 8 metre plus athletes including Goa Xinglong of China and American Corey Crawford .

Cork City Sports will be broadcast live on TG4 as part of a new multi-year deal, in what will be TG4’s first ever live athletics broadcast. The meeting will be available to audiences around the world on the TG4 Player and there will be a live stream on the Cork City Sports website (www.corkcitysports.ie).

Provisional Programme of Events:

Men: 100m, 200m, 800m, 1 mile, 3,000m, 400m hurdles, 3,000m walk, High Jump, Long Jump and Shot Putt.

Women: 100m, 200m, 800m, 3,000m, High Jump and Hammer.

Junior Men: 1,500m.

Junior Women: 800m.

Men: Open 3,000m.

Tickets for the event cost €10 for adults, with a stand ticket costing €15. Students and OAPs are €5, with all children under 12 free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Cork City Sports Chairman, Tony O’Connell (tonyoconnell@corkcitysports.ie) or John Buckley Sports (info@johnbuckleysports.com). Patrons may also purchase tickets at the gate on the night.