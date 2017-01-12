Cork City Sports confirmed for Tuesday 18th July 2017

This year’s Cork City Sports International Athletics Meeting will take place at the Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) Arena on Tuesday 18th July 2017.

The event, in its 66th year, will be held just two weeks prior to the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London. Cork will provide international athletes with an ideal warm up event in advance of the championships.

Cork City Sports Meet Director Joe Hartnett said: “Preparations for the 66th Cork City Sports meet are well under way. The date which we have secured for 2017 will ensure many of the top international athletes will use the Cork meet as a warm up for the World Championships in London.”

Further information on Cork City Sports can be found at www.corkcitysports.ie